Left Menu
Development News Edition

Economic package will help businesses, especially MSMEs: PM Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 19:52 IST
Economic package will help businesses, especially MSMEs: PM Modi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The series of measures announced on Wednesday by the government to boost the economy hit by the coronavirus lockdown will enhance liquidity, empower entrepreneurs and strengthen their competitive spirit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said

He also said the announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will go a long way in addressing issues faced by businesses, especially Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). "The steps announced will boost liquidity, empower the entrepreneurs and strengthen their competitive spirit," the prime minister wrote on Twitter. Seeking to boost the COVID-hit economy, Sitharaman announced Rs 3-lakh crore collateral-free automatic loan for businesses, including MSMEs. This will benefit 45 lakh small businesses, she said, detailing parts of the Rs 20-lakh crore economic stimulus. "Today's announcements by FM @nsitharaman will go a long way in addressing issues faced by businesses, especially MSMEs," Modi said. The announcements by the finance minister came a day after Prime Minister Modi introduced massive new financial incentives on top of the previously announced packages for a combined stimulus of Rs 20 lakh crore.

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Hundreds of German managers planning return to China

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Canada's total coronavirus cases rise to 71,486 from 70,342 on May 12; 5,209 deaths, up from 5,049

May 13 Reuters - CANADAS TOTAL CORONAVIRUS CASES RISE TO 71,486 FROM 70,342 ON MAY 12 5,209 DEATHS, UP FROM 5,049 - PUBLIC HEALTH AGENCY DATA Source text for Eikon Further company coverage ...

Citing coronavirus, U.S. board delays Federal pension fund investments in Chinese stocks

Bending to White House pressure, an independent board charged with overseeing billions in federal retirement dollars announced on Wednesday it would indefinitively delay plans to invest in hotly debated Chinese companies.In a statement, the...

1,140 stranded Manipuris return to state from Chennai

A total of 1,140 Manipuris who were stranded in Chennai due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown returned to the state in a special train on Wednesday, officials said. The train had left the Tamil Nadu capital for Manipur on May 10, they sai...

J-K political parties condemn killing of civilian by CRPF

Political parties in Kashmir on Wednesday condemned the killing of a civilian by CRPF personnel in Budgam district and called for an impartial enquiry to punish the guilty. A civilian, identified as Peer Mehrajuddin of Makhana Beerwah, was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020