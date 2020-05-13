ASI, two others suspended for taking money from vehicles at check post in Punjab

An assistant sub-inspector of police and two home guard jawans were suspended on Wednesday for allegedly taking money to let vehicles pass through the Hoshairpur-Una road here. ASI Ashwani Kumar and home guards Balwant Singh and Baldev Singh, all posted in the Sadar police station, have been suspended with immediate effect, Senior Superintendent of Police, Hoshiarpur, Gaurav Garg said.

An inquiry has also been marked against them, he said. They were allegedly taking Rs 100 from each vehicle plying on the Hoshiarpur-Una road at a police check post in Chak Sadhu village located on the Punjab-Himachal Pradesh border, police said.

The SSP said Station House Officer of Sadar police station Talwinder Singh had recommended action against them. They were caught in the act on camera, the police added.