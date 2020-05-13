MSRTC buses ferry 73,000 migrants in five days

The buses of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) ferried nearly 73,000 migrant labourers in the last five days, it said on Wednesday. It operated 1,200 buses on Wednesday and ferried 27,528 migrants, most of whom were on the way to the Maharashtra's borders, heading for northern states.

The MSRTC is offering them free bus ride upto the state borders. Transport Minister Anil Parab appealed that migrant labourers should travel by MSRTC buses, avoiding risky modes of travel.