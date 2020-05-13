78-year-old man jumps from hospital's fourth floor, dies

A 78-year-old man admitted to a government hospital here on suspicion of coronavirus infection committed suicide by jumping from the fourth floor on Wednesday morning, officials said. The hospital administration said that the man, who was suffering from severe pneumonia, had not tested positive for coronavirus.

Satyapal Ahuja, the man, was hospitalized 19 days ago. Dr Sumit Shukla, in-charge of Maharaja Tukojirao Holkar (MTH) Hospital, told PTI that Ahuja, admitted to a ward on the the fourth floor of the hospital, jumped from the window near his bed.

He was seriously injured and could not be saved despite best efforts. "He was taking time to respond to the treatment due to his age. He might have taken the step due to depression," Dr Shukla said.

Two or three patients were admitted in his ward and they too had no coronavirus, he added. B D Tripathi, in-charge of Central Kotwali police station, said further probe was on.