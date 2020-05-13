Rajasthan govt allows shops selling air conditioners, building material, among others, to open

The Rajasthan government on Wednesday allowed six categories of shops and business establishments, including those selling building materials and air conditioners, to open in the state. In an order, the state government said restaurants, eateries and sweet shops will open only for take away and home delivery. Hardware shops, building material shops, air conditioner, cooler, television, electronic and electric material shops, electronic repairing shops and automobile sale outlets have been allowed to open, it said. Dhabas on highways can also open, according to the order issued by the home department.

Shops and establishments will maintain safety precaution norms prescribed for work places, it said. This includes social distancing, wearing of masks and frequent sanitisation, among others, the order said.