Maha: Workers gather at Kolhapur highway, demand passage home

Hundreds of migrant labourers gathered on Pune-Bengaluru Highway in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district on Thursday, demanding special trains to their hometowns in the northern states, police said. Labourers from Shiroli MIDC, who were stranded since the COVID-19 lockdown was enforced, gathered on the highway to voice their demands, the official said.

As the crowd swelled in the area, the police were deployed to convince the protesting labourers to clear out and soon the district collector and police superintendent also reached the spot, he said. The authorities tried to convince the migrants that they will be allowed to return to their home states depending on the availability of trains, he added.

Labourers, who were predominantly from Uttar Pradesh, said they wished to head back to their hometowns, as they had left their living quarters and did not have work or means to survive the lockdown, the official said. The police managed to shift more than 400 labourers to a shelter home, a senior officer said.

"We have arranged for accommodation and food for them. They will be sent to their home states as and when trains are announced by following proper procedure," he said.