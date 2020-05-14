Left Menu
Stimulus package has let poor, have-nots down, says Pondy CM

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 14-05-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 17:50 IST
Puducherry, May 14 (PTI): Senior Congress leader and Puducherry Chief Minister V.Narayanasamy onThursday said the Union government's Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package has let down the poor, the have-nots and also the migrant workers. He told reporters here that there were around 13 crore people living below povertyline in the country. They and the migrant workers as well as the daily wage earners were bearing the brunt of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Workers coming under the unorganised sector and those in the construction industry were also let down, he said. The details announced by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have disappointed the poorer sections, the Chief Minister said.

He wanted disbursement of Rs 5,000 to each of the BPL families to strengthen their purchasing power to wriggle out of what he called the present a perilous predicament. Narayanasamy said the MSMES were being extended only loans and the fiscal requirements of the states reeling under the financial strain due to the ongoing lockdown were not taken care of.

There have already been representations from the traders, merchants and public to the administration that the lockdown should be relaxed when it ends on May 17. "We are in the meanwhile writing to the Prime Minister our views and suggestions and a detailed report on the stand of the Puducherry administration will be sent on Friday," he said.

Narayanasamy reiterated the contention that the Centre should recognise the rights of the states to decide which areas should be under red, orange or green zones instead of the Centre doing it as was the case now. He said the Puducherry administration at present feels the need to presentits full-fledged budget for the fiscal 2020-2021 and the Centre's approval has been sought.

The Assembly had passed an Appropriation (Vote on Account) Bill in the last session of the House earmarking funds for the first three months (April to June) to help government departments carry out their commitments. The Chief Minister said meticulous planning and vigilant execution of the measures to ensure that Puducherry prevents the spread of the virus had helped the Union Territory register a remarkable performance.

He sought continued cooperation of the people to ensure that the union territory emerged as coronavirus-free..

