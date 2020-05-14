Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: 14 persons booked for fleeing COVID-19 containment zone

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 14-05-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 17:52 IST
Maha: 14 persons booked for fleeing COVID-19 containment zone

An offence was registered against 14 persons for allegedly escaping from a COVID-19 containment zone in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city, police said on Thursday. The incident came to light on Wednesday, when 16 residents of Pundalik Nagar escaped from the area, which has been declared a containment zone, investigating officer Vishnu Munde said.

Police teams deployed in the area were alerted about the escapees, including two children, and a hunt was launched to trace them, the official said. The escapees were finally traced to Tirthpuri village in neighbouring Jalna district, where they will remain under quarantine for 14 days, following which further action will be taken against them, assistant police inspector Ghanshyam Sonawane of Pundalik Nagar police station said.

A case was registered under section 188 (disobeying an order issued by a public servant) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Diseases Act, he added..

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

12 new COVID-19 cases detected in Jammu and Kashmir; tally rises to 983: Officials.

12 new COVID-19 cases detected in Jammu and Kashmir tally rises to 983 Officials....

AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal's police remand extended by 4 days

A Delhi court has extended the police remand of AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal and other accused by four more days, all arrested in connection with the alleged suicide case of a doctor. Accused MLA Jarwal and Kapil Nagar -- the other accused -- wer...

Doctor suicide case: Delhi court extends till May 18 police custody of AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal

A Delhi court on Thursday extended till May 18 the police custody of AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal, arrested in connection with a case of alleged suicide of a doctor in south Delhi last month. The 52-year-old doctor, Rajendra Singh had allegedly c...

Announcements by FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday will boost food security, credit to farmers as well as street vendors: PM Narendra Modi.

Announcements by FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday will boost food security, credit to farmers as well as street vendors PM Narendra Modi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020