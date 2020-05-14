PTI is recommending to its subscribers the following exclusive and special stories on May 14, Thursday as part of our continuing coverage of the COVID-19 crisis: LOCKDOWN-LD CIRCUS-END -- DES28 New Delhi: Trapeze performers flying high, jugglers throwing swords in the air, acrobats jumping through hoops of fire and clowns, dressed to the hilt, hamming it up... artistry under the big top is set for a permanent fadeout with circus owners writing epitaphs for their industry. HEALTH-VIRUS-HAND SANITISER -- DEL46 New Delhi: To examine the feasibility of resuming export of alcohol-based hand sanitiser amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the central drugs controller has asked states and union territories to submit by Friday noon details of manufacturers, their production capacity and if they fulfil domestic demand. CG-CM INTERVIEW -- DEL21 New Delhi: Citing dwindling coffers of the states amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday demanded opening up of more economic activities in the country to raise revenue of states.

SK-VIRUS FREE -- CES9 Gangtok: The ubiquitous coronavirus that has wreaked havoc across the world and India, taking lives at will and locking up millions within the confines of the four walls, is yet to breach the fortress of the tiny border state of Sikkim, which does not have a single COVID-19 case. VIRUS-CATS-TRANSMISSION -- LST1 Washington: Cats can become infected with the novel coronavirus and pass it to other cats, according to a new study which says it is still unknown if the felines can transmit the virus to humans.

