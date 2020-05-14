Left Menu
Development News Edition

RSS volunteers in Rajasthan help migrant workers going back home

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-05-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 21:15 IST
RSS volunteers in Rajasthan help migrant workers going back home

Volunteers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Rajasthan are helping migrant workers return back home amid the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. Arrangements are being made by the volunteers on the Jaipur-Agra national highway for the workers going to Agra and Gwalior from various parts of the state including Ajmer, Jaipur, Kota, Bhilwara on foot and cycle, according to a statement on Thursday.

Food and drinking water packets have been distributed to migrant workers for the past several weeks by the volunteers on the highway near Mahuva town of Dausa district. Similarly, some RSS members in Manpur and Sikandra towns of Sikrai sub-division distributed ration to underprivileged families, the statement said.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Suspecting affair, man strangles wife to death; surrenders before police

A 40-year-old man allegedly strangled his wife to death at their house in northwest Delhis Khanjawala area, suspecting that she was having an extra-marital affair, police said on ThursdayAfter killing his wife on Tuesday night, he surrender...

Air Arabia first quarter profit sinks 45% on coronavirus

Middle East budget carrier Air Arabia reported a 45 fall in first quarter profit on Thursday, blaming the coronavirus pandemic that has crushed travel demand. The United Arab Emirates only listed airline made 71 million dirhams 19.3 million...

WRAPUP 4-Second layoffs, backlogs wave keeps U.S. jobless claims sky high

The novel coronavirus crisis continues to pummel the U.S. labor market, with the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits falling less than expected last week, suggesting a second wave of layoffs in industries and jobs not initi...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities sink, bonds rise for third day on recovery fears

World stock markets fell for a third day on Thursday and safe-haven bonds rose as disappointing U.S. jobs data and signals by central banks that further government stimulus may be needed stoked investor worries about the global economic rec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020