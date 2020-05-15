Man arrested for molestation

A man was arrested here for allegedly molesting a teenage girl at a shop, city police said on Thursday. The accused was identified as Yadunandan Krishnarao Bawankule, resident of Khasala.

Yadunandan and his friends visited an electrial applicances shop for buying a cooler on Wednesday afternooon, said a police official of Jaripatka police station. As the shop owner was having bath, his 14-year-old daughter was at the counter.

Bawankule allegedly molested her. When her father returned, the girl narrated the incident to him, and a police complaint was lodged.

A case under section 354 (A) of Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered and Bawankule was arrested, said inspector Khushal Tijare of Jaripakta police station. Further probe is on..