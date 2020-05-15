Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the worldPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 12:37 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 12:37 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 11:45 a.m.
United Nations Security Council reform process, negotiations postponed "until further notice" due to COVID-19. 11:24 a.m.
IIT Gandhinagar develops interactive dashboard to help contain COVID-19 community infection post-lockdown. 11:12 a.m. Global economy could witness losses worth up to USD 8.8 trillion due to COVID-19: Asian Development Bank.
10:55 a.m. Goa CM against train halt in Goa as new COVID-19 cases surface.
10:49 a.m. 55 fresh cases in Rajasthan; total 4,589.
10:16 a.m. Unfortunate COVID-19 related 'rhetoric and harassment' against Muslims in India: US official 9:50 a.m.
Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 2,649 in India; cases climb to 81,970: Health Ministry. 9:19 a.m.
China reports 15 new COVID-19 cases, including 11 asymptomatic ones, taking the total number of coronavirus infections in the country to 82,933..
