Man tests positive for COVID-19 in Himachal's Una
A 33-year-old man in Una has tested positive for COVID-19.ANI | Una | Updated: 15-05-2020 13:30 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 12:59 IST
A 33-year-old man in Una has tested positive for COVID-19.
"The man arrived from Maharashtra and was under institutional quarantine. He is now being sent to Haroli COVID-19 hospital," Dr Raman Kumar, CMO, Una said.
A total of 74 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported from Himachal Pradesh as of Thursday. Out of these, 39 have been cured while two have lost their lives due to coronavirus, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
