Quarantine Centre sealed in Manipur after patient tests positive for COVID-19

A community quarantine centre in Manipur's Imphal East district was sealed after a man who was lodged in the facility tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Friday. Imphal East Deputy Commissioner Rangitabali Waikhom said the Jamia Galina Aziz Girls School which was a designated quarantine centre was declared a "containment zone" and the building "completely sealed" as per the Manipur Epidemic Diseases COVID-19 Regulations 2020.

The order issued by the deputy commissioner said "the said building is completely sealed and any person/institution/ organisation found violating any of the containment shall be deemed to have committed an offence punishable under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code." People are prohibited from entering the building, it said. A 31-year-old man who had been quarantined in the centre since May 13 tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

The COVID-19 positive patient was now lodged at an isolation ward of Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Scienes here. He had come from Mumbai along with four others in a hired vehicle and reached the state on May 13.

Officials said the patient is "asymptomatic as of now." Meanwhile, a Health Department release said contact tracing of the patient has already started..