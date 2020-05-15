Left Menu
One more COVID-19 case in Uttarakhand, state count reaches 79

One more COVID-19 case has been reported from Dehradun on Thursday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in Uttarakhand to 79, said the state Health Department.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 15-05-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 15:26 IST
One more COVID-19 case in Uttarakhand, state count reaches 79
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

Out of the 79 cases, 28 are active coronavirus cases while 50 patients have recovered from the infection.

As of Thursday, one fatality has been reported due to COVID-19 in the state.

Out of the 79 cases, 28 are active coronavirus cases while 50 patients have recovered from the infection.

As of Thursday, one fatality has been reported due to COVID-19 in the state.

