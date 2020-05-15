Maha: 3 threaten Aurangabad COVID-19 hospital nurse, held

Three people were arrestedfor allegedly threatening a nurse to not use a particular roadin a locality in Aurangabad in Maharashtra as she was workingin a COVID-19 facility, police said on Friday

The incident happened close to midnight on Monday, anMIDC CIDCO police station official said

"The three, identified as Karbhari Hiwale, Suresh Kaleand Yogesh Kawde, asked her not use a road as she worked in aCOVID-19 hospital. All three have been arrested for sexualharassment and criminal intimidation among other offences," hesaid.