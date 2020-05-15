Left Menu
Two injured in accidental firing as police try to enforce lockdown norms in Assam town

PTI | Nagaon | Updated: 15-05-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 18:05 IST
Two persons received bullet injuries on Friday when a suspended constable tried to snatch the service revolver of a police officer who was enforcing lockdown norms at a crowded market in Assam's Nagaon town, a police official said. A crowd had gathered at the market to shop for Eid flouting the lockdown and ignoring social distancing norms.

The police personnel posted there tried to persuade the people to return to their homes but the crowd of shoppers allegedly instigated by the suspended constable turned unruly and attacked them, the official said. The suspended constable tried to snatch the service revolver of the police officer on duty there which lead to its accidental firing. The constable and a woman who was nearby were injured in the accidental firing, he said.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital where both were stated to be out of danger. The district administration said a high level inquiry would be conducted into the incident.

The third phase of the coronavirus-induced lockdown is scheduled to end on May 17 but the Assam government has approached the Centre to extend it by a fortnight..

