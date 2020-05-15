Nepal's protest over India's road in Lipulekh might be at behest of someone else: Army Chief

Making India's stand very clear that there is no dispute over the new road built by the country in Lipulekh area in Uttarakhand, Army Chief Gen Manoj M Naravane on Friday suggested that Nepal might be raising the issue at the behest of someone else. After a new road was inaugurated on May 8 connecting the Lipulekh pass in Uttarakhand with Kailash Mansarovar route in China, Nepal has protested against it and is also considering putting up a security post in the area.

Without naming China during a webinar organised by a think tank, Gen Naravane said: "There is reason to believe that they might have raised this issue at the behest of someone else and that is very much possible." The Army Chief was asked to comment on any possible linkages between the Lipulekh issue and the disputes at different sites between India and China troops on the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Gen Naravane said there was no contradiction as far as the Lipulekh Pass is concerned as the Nepalese ambassador had himself mentioned that East of Kalinadi belongs to them and there is no dispute in that. "The road constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is on the west side of the river. So, I don't know what exactly they are agitating about," he added.

The Army chief said there were some issues as to where the tri-junction between India, Nepal and China should be. "There have never been any problems on this score in the past," he said. (ANI)