Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajnath approves setting up of testing facilities for domestic defence industry

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 19:30 IST
Rajnath approves setting up of testing facilities for domestic defence industry
Representative image Image Credit:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday approved a scheme under which infrastructure would be developed at a cost of Rs 400 crore to help domestic military firms carry out testing of indigenously developed military hardware. The Defence Testing Infrastructure Scheme (DTIS) is aimed at boosting domestic defence and aerospace manufacturing, officials said.

"The defence minister approved the launch of DTIS with an outlay of Rs 400 crore for creating state-of-the-art testing infrastructure for the defence sector," the defence ministry said in a statement. It said the scheme would run for a duration of five years and envisages to set up six to eight new testing facilities in partnership with private industry.

It said projects under the scheme will be provided up to 75 per cent government funding in the form of 'grant-in-aid'. The remaining 25 per cent of the project cost will have to be borne by private entities and state governments. The special purpose vehicles to be set up to implement the scheme will have to be registered under the Companies Act, 2013, and shall also operate and maintain all assets under the scheme in a self-sustainable manner by collecting user charges. The equipment/systems tested will be certified as per appropriate accreditation, officials said. At present, India is one of the top importers of military hardware globally. The government has been focusing on making India a hub of defence production.

According to the latest report by Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), a leading think-tank on military spending, India's defence expenditure stood at USD 71.1 billion in 2019, which is third highest after the US and China. In 2017, the government came up with an ambitious policy under which select private firms were to be roped in to build key military platforms like submarines and fighter jets in India in partnership with global defence majors.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Half of Brits repatriated globally are from India

India has had the largest chunk of repatriations of Britons stranded overseas in the coronavirus lockdown, with nearly half of those brought home on 64 special flights coming from Indian cities. The UK government said that more than 16,500 ...

3rd tranche of eco relief package to focus on agri sector: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the third tranche of economic package will deal with giving relief to agriculture and allied industries. Speaking to media, she said the package would focus on infrastructure and building c...

COVID-19 death toll rises to 153 in West Bengal with 10 more fatalities in last 24 hours; 87 fresh cases reported: State health dept.

COVID-19 death toll rises to 153 in West Bengal with 10 more fatalities in last 24 hours 87 fresh cases reported State health dept....

Private creditors push back against blanket debt relief for Africa

Emerging-market creditors have set up a group to help heavily indebted African nations coordinate responses to the economic impact of COVID-19, but they have also criticised recent calls for blanket debt relief. The Africa Private Creditor ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020