PTI is recommending to its subscribers the following exclusive and special stories on May 15, Friday as part of our continuing coverage of the COVID-19 crisis: LOCKDOWN-RELAXATIONS -- DEL78 New Delhi: Greater relaxations and flexibility will be seen in the lockdown 4.0, which will begin on Monday, with gradual reopening of the railways and domestic airlines while powers will be given to States and UTs to define their hotspots, officials said on Friday. HEALTH-VIRUS-LD MOBILES -- DEL48 New Delhi: A group of doctors from the AIIMS, Raipur has recommended restrictions on use of mobile phones in healthcare institutions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, warning that such devices can be a potential carrier of the virus and lead to infection among healthcare workers.

RJ-VIRUS-GRAVEYARDS -- DEL46 Jaipur: Hindu or Muslim, Vishnu is there for anyone leaving the world behind. Before the coronavirus outbreak, Vishnu Gurjar, 27, had never been to a graveyard. But the mortuary worker at Jaipur’s SMS Hospital now makes regular trips to both cremation grounds and graveyards, helping with the funerals of Hindus and Muslims. WB-VIRUS-DOCTORS PPE TROUBLE -- CAL9 Kolkata: One size doesn't fit all, and many doctors and other medical staff on the frontline of the fight against COVID-19 in West Bengal are learning this the hard way.

VIRUS-INNOVATIONS-SCHOOLS -- DEL26 New Delhi: It is not just scientists and leading technical institutions in the country who are aiding the fight against COVID-19 but also several school students who have come up with innovations such as sunglasses with distance sensors, portable ventilators and touchless doorbells. VIRUS-STATES-SPIKE -- DEL24 New Delhi: ‘Coming home’ has acquired an edge of anxiety since India went into lockdown with states recording a spike in COVID-19 cases each time there is an influx of people, whether from cluster events or the return of migrants getting back to where they once belonged. VIRUS-EXPERT -- MDS3 Bengaluru: India must gear up to face the possibility of community spread of the COVID-19, a prominent health expert said on Friday, cautioning that there could be more widespread transmission of the novel coronavirus due to easing of the lockdown.

CG-CM-LD INTERVIEW -- DEL34 New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has asked the Centre to return CSR donations made by industrialists from his state to the PM CARES fund, saying the money could be used for welfare of the state. JK-LOCKDOWN-MIGRANT WORKERS -- DES20 Jammu: Braving the scorching heat, migrant workers from Jammu walked thousands of kilometres to return to their native places in Uttar Pradesh, accusing the government of ignoring their predicament.

LOCKDOWN-CHILD CARE HOMES -- DEL20 New Delhi: Rokiya Khatun starts her day by taking a round of 15 child care homes in Kolkata that shelter several orphaned and abandoned children. INTERVIEW-SUMEET VYAS -- ENT16 Mumbai: Actor Sumeet Vyas says lessons from the lockdown and the way human beings have to rethink their lives will help him in his journey of becoming a father soon.

