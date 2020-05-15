Left Menu
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-05-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 20:52 IST
KMC setting up 3 new quarantine centres

As people stranded in other states are returning to the city in special trains every day, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is setting up three new quarantine centres to cope with the surge, an official said on Friday. A centre that can accommodate 400 people is being readied at New Town in the eastern fringes of the city, while another with a capacity to lodge 300 is coming up at Anandapur area, in the southern parts of city.

Another one that can house 200 people is being set up at Howrah. "With rise in number of migrant labourers, patients and tourists coming back to the state in special trains and buses, we are setting up these facilities," the official said.

The largest centre being built on the premises of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory was inspected by Municipal Affairs Minister Firhad Hakim, who is also the chairman of the KMC's Board of Administrators, earlier this week. This centre and the one at Anandapur can start functioning within a week, the official said.

The Howrah facility will be readied in 10 days. "We may need more such facilities and search is on to find buildings where quarantine centres can be set up, he said.

