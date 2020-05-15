Fencing work resumes along Indo-Bangla border in Tripura

Work to erect barbed wire fences along the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura resumed on Friday, with night curfew still in place across the unfenced stretch to check infiltration and smuggling, officials said. Of the 856-km-long India-Bangladesh border in the state, 67.5 km remains unfenced.

The fencing work had come to a halt following the imposition of the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Several parts of Sepahijala, Dhalai and South Tripura districts adjoining Bangladesh, including Sabroom in the southernmost tip of the state, are still unfenced.

District Magistrate of Sepahijala CK Jamatia said work has begun along an 8.5-km stretch spanning parts of Nabadwip Chandranagar and Kailashnagar villages. "When the lockdown was imposed, the BSF (Border Security Force) made a temporary barrier with barbed wire coils along the unfenced areas. Now, the NBCC, the designated construction agency, has recommenced fencing work. Night curfew is on along the border areas to prevent infiltration," he said.

Brahmneet Kaur, the district magistrate (DM) of Dhalai, said the BSF has intensified patrolling since the imposition of the lockdown, especially along the unfenced parts, to keep a check on illegal activities. South Tripura DM Debapriya Bardhan said work in his district has been delayed due to objections raised by the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB).

Earlier in April, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb had urged people living in the vicinity of the international border to aid the BSF in its efforts to prevent untoward activities..