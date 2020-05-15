Following are the top stories at 2100 hours: NATION: DEL97 BIZ-2NDLD FM ECO PACKAGE Govt to amend Essential Commodities Act; announces Rs 1.63 lakh cr agri package New Delhi: In the third tranche of the COVID-19 economic package, the government on Friday announced a slew of measures for agriculture sector, including a Rs 1.63 lakh crore outlay, and amending the stringent Essential Commodities Act to remove cereals, edible oil, oilseeds, pulses, onions and potato from its purview. DEL103 VIRUS-LD HEALTH MINISTRY 30 municipal areas account for 79 pc of India's COVID caseload; cases near 82,000-mark New Delhi: Thirty municipal areas account for 79 per cent of India's coronavirus infection caseload, the Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19 was informed on Friday, as the death toll in the country due to the disease rose to 2,649 and the total tally of cases climbed to 81,970.

DEL113 IMD-2ND LD MONSOON ONSET Onset of monsoon over Kerala likely to be delayed by four days: IMD; pvt forecasters differ New Delhi: The southwest monsoon is likely to hit Kerala on June 5, a delay of four days as compared to its normal onset date, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. DEL78 LOCKDOWN-RELAXATIONS Greater relaxations in lockdown 4.0; States, UTs to be empowered to take decisions on curbs New Delhi: Greater relaxations and flexibility will be seen in the lockdown 4.0, which will begin on Monday, with gradual reopening of the railways and domestic airlines while powers will be given to States and UTs to define their hotspots, officials said on Friday. By Achinta Borah DEL83 MEA-SHRINGLA India does not seek isolationist arrangements when it speaks of self-reliance: Foreign Secy New Delhi: A self-reliant India will automatically be more "internationalist" India as it does not seek self-centered or "isolationist" arrangements, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Friday.

DEL101 DEF-RAFALE First four Rafale jets likely to arrive in India by last week of July New Delhi: The first four of 36 Rafale jets are expected to land in India by last week of July as the coronavirus pandemic delayed their scheduled delivery by around 11 weeks, official sources said on Friday. DEL108 NIA-PARIHAR NIA files chargesheet against six in killing of JK BJP secretary Anil Parihar, brother Jammu: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a chargesheet against six people, including three slain terrorists of banned Hizbul Mujahideen, in connection with the killing of Jammu and Kashmir state BJP secretary Anil Parihar and his brother in 2018.

DEL90 AVI-AAI-AAROGYA-SETU AAI asks air passengers to mandatorily download Aarogya Setu app, carry hand sanitiser New Delhi: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Friday asked travellers to mandatorily download the Aarogya Setu app, do a web-check in and carry a print out of their boarding pass before heading to the airport to catch a flight. DEL86 MEDIA-BODIES-PRESS-FREEDOM Media bodies slam authorities for 'curtailing' press freedom New Delhi: Media bodies on Friday raised concerns over incidents of alleged misuse of the law by authorities in India to "intimidate" journalists and "curtail" press freedom.

CAL14 JH-MIGRANTS-TRAINS Jharkhand CM denies railway statement, says 50 trains already reached state Ranchi: Refuting claims of the Indian Railways that Jharkhand has approved only 48 'Shramik Special' trains, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday said the state has given no objection certificate (NOC) for 110 trains, and 50 of them have already reached the state. LEGAL: LGD21 VIRUS-SC-MIGRANTS SC notice to Centre, Maha & UP on plea for assisting migrants travelling from Mumbai New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday sought responses from the Centre and governments of Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra on a plea seeking directions to provide safe and secure means of transportation to migrants travelling from Mumbai to their native places amid COVID-19 pandemic.

LGD20 VIRUS-SC-LD RBI MORATORIUM SC seeks reply of Centre, RBI on plea of CREDAI on loan moratorium New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday issued notices to the Centre and the RBI on a plea of CREDAI on whether real estate firms are eligible for loan moratorium policy of the central bank. BUSINESS: DEL114 BIZ-LD VIRUS-EXPORTS Exports plunge by record 60.28 pc in Apr; trade deficit lowest in 4 yrs New Delhi: Contracting for the second straight month, India's exports shrank by a record 60.28 per cent in April to USD 10.36 billion, mainly on account of the coronavirus lockdown, official data showed on Friday.

FOREIGN: FGN29 VIRUS-LD PAK Khan: Pak couldn't afford indefinite lockdown; have to learn to live with coronavirus Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that over 150 million Pakistanis have been affected due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown as he urged the provinces to allow public transport to resume operations, reiterating that the country could not afford an indefinite shutdown. By Sajjad Hussain FGN27 VIRUS-UK-INDIA-REPATRIATION COVID-19: Half of Brits repatriated globally are from India London: India has had the largest chunk of repatriations of Britons stranded overseas in the coronavirus lockdown, with nearly half of those brought home on 64 special flights coming from Indian cities. By Aditi Khanna..