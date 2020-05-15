AIIMS RDA writes to institute director for stipend for foreign resident doctors

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 21:04 IST
The Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) of the AIIMS here has written to the institute director, urging him to consider giving a stipend to the foreign national residents who have been working "relentlessly at the hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic". In a letter, the AIIMS RDA said the foreign national residents are not given a salary at the premier institute, despite PGIMER, Chandigarh giving a salary to the foreign residents there.

"We would like to bring to your attention that foreign nationals are deprived of salary in AIIMS despite PGIMER, Chandigarh providing salary and thereby, fulfilling the promise made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Prime Minister of Nepal, KP Oli," AIIMS RDA president Dr Adarsh Pratap Singh and general secretary Srinivas Rajkumar T said in the letter. "We would be delighted if AIIMS considers providing a stipend to the foreign national residents working relentlessly with utmost dedication in AIIMS during the COVID-19 pandemic. As much delighted as we are from the thoughtfulness of AIIMS regarding this matter, we have also accepted the harsh reality of its protracted process, as it has already been two years since the directive of PM Narendra Modi in this regard," they said.

In the letter, the RDA said there is this exigent need of the same in order to pull through this dismal situation, even more so that they can take their minds off this pecuniary issue and focus on other responsibilities affixed to a doctor. "While the needful for the salary is under process, we request you to release an interim salary to foreign nationals to boost their morale and ensure that their basic needs are met with," they said.

In a letter to the prime minister on April 5, the AIIMS RDA had said amendments should be made in the rules so that the foreign doctors are paid their salaries. The foreign doctors, irrespective of their nationality, are "working tirelessly and under a similar stress", they had said. Around 70 foreign doctors say they are relying on money borrowed from their colleagues.

According to them, the authorities should at least release their stipends as they have been serving Indian patients despite their financial crises..

