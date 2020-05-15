Third tranche of economic stimulus will help rural economy, boost farmers' income: PM

Third tranche of economic stimulus will help rural economy, boost farmers' income: PMPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 21:16 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the third tranche of economic stimulus announced by his government will help rural economy and boost farmers' income
"I welcome today's measures announced by FM @nsitharaman. They will help the rural economy, our hardworking farmers, fishermen, the animal husbandry and dairy sectors," the prime minister tweeted. Modi said he specially welcomes reform initiatives in agriculture, which will boost income of farmers.
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi