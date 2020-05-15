COVID-19 tally goes up to 211 with 14 more cases in Jharkhand

COVID-19 tally goes up to 211 with 14 more cases in JharkhandPTI | Ranchi | Updated: 15-05-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 22:11 IST
Fourteen more people on Friday tested positive for novel coronavirus, taking the total number of the cases to 211 in Jharkhand. According to COVID-19 bulletin issued by the government, there are 111 active cases while 97 patients have recovered and discharged from hospitals.
Three persons have died due to infection in the state. The new cases were detected in Hazaribagh, Garhwa and Dhanbad districts, health officials said.
While Garhwa has 24 active cases, Hazaribagh, Palamau and Dhanbad have 18, 12 and three active cases respectively. Ranchi, which has been placed in the Red Zone with detection of 102 infections, has now only 29 active cases, it said.
