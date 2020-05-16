2 dead in road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Guna
At least two people were killed and several others injured after the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident on Guna bypass on Friday.ANI | Guna (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 16-05-2020 07:44 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 07:44 IST
At least two people were killed and several others injured after the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident on Guna bypass on Friday.
Police said, "The vehicle they were in was behind the two trucks that met with an accident. The injured have been shifted to a hospital." (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Madhya Pradesh
- Guna