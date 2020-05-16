Nadda condoles death of migrant labourers in road accident in UP

Condoling the death of 24 migrant labourers in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh, BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday asked his party's workers to help the local administration in the relief work. In a tweet, Nadda said the news of the untimely death of these labourers in the accident has left him very disturbed. He said that his sympathies are with the victim families, and that he prays for the speedy recovery of the injured

At least 24 migrant labourers lost their lives and 36 people sustained injuries when two trucks collided in Auraiya in the early hours of Saturday

The collision of the trucks, both carrying migrant labourers, occurred in Auraiya early in the morning. While one of the truck was coming from Rajasthan, the other was from Delhi. When some of the labourers halted on the Auraiya-Kanpur Dehat Road to have tea at a local shop, the trailer truck hit the stationary vehicle.