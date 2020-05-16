Centre approves modified DPR of Ujh Multipurpose Project in J-K

The Centre has given approval to a modified detailed project report (DPR) of the Ujh Multipurpose Project (MPP) in Jammu and Kashmir at an estimated cost of Rs 9,167 crore, an official spokesman said on Saturday. The Central Advisory Committee for consideration of techno-economic viability of major and medium irrigation, flood control and multipurpose project proposals accepted the project proposal subject to certain conditions, keeping in view its strategic importance from Indus Waters Treaty angle for utilisation and regulation of waters flowing across the border, the spokesman said.

The modified Ujh MPP is located on river Ujh, one of the main tributaries of river Ravi, in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir. A 116.00 m high dam is proposed at the river with full reservoir level (FRL) at 608 m.

The proposed dam site is Barbari village about 1.6 km downstream of Panchtirthi. The powerhouse site is approximately 9.5 km downstream of the dam site near Deoli village. The spokesman said the advisory committee of Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation (DoWR, RD&GR) accorded approval to the modified DPR of the MPP project at a meeting chaired by Union Secretary U P Singh recently.

The DPR of Ujh project, which was declared as a national project in 2008, was initially prepared by Indus Basin Organisation of the Central Water Commission in 2013..