Rajasthan reports 177 new cases as COVID-19 count nears 5,000

Rajasthan on Saturday reported 177 COVID-19 cases, 116 of them from the Jaipur district jail, as the infection tally jumped to 4,924 in the state, officials said. Among the fresh cases, the highest number of 122 were reported from Jaipur, the officials said. They said the district jail accounts for 116 of the fresh coronavirus cases from Jaipur.

Besides, 21 cases were reported from Dungarpur, nine from Udaipur, six from Jodhpur, four from Ajmer, two from Sirohi, and one from Ajmer, Barmer, Bharatpur, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Pali and Kota, an official said. The total of a number of COVID-19 cases in the desert state as of 2 pm on Saturday is 4,924, the officials said.

The state has so far recorded 125 novel coronavirus deaths. The officials said 2,785 people have recovered from the infection, leaving 2,014 active cases in the state.