2 brothers shot dead over land by cop in Bengal

2 brothers shot dead over land by cop in BengalPTI | Barrackpore | Updated: 16-05-2020 16:17 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 16:17 IST
Two brothers were shot dead by a police constable, following an altercation over a plot of land in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, officials said on Saturday. The incident happened in Tetulia in the Amdanga police station area on Friday night, they said.
The deceased have been identified as Arup Mondal (30) and Sumanta Mondal (28), police said. The constable, who went missing after the incident, was posted as the bodyguard of a senior officer of the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, they said.
A person was also injured in the firing and he has been admitted to the Barasat State General Hospital, police said. The two bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway, they said, adding that all efforts are being made to nab the accused.
ALSO READ
West Bengal calls Centre's assessment of 10 red zones in state 'erroneous'
West Bengal Governor accuses Mamata Banerjee of hiding actual COVID-19 figures
400 West Bengal labourers begin homeward journey from Jharkhand
Fresh spat between TMC and BJP over Centre's 'erroneous' assessment of 'red' zones in West Bengal
127 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in West Bengal in 48 hours; number of active cases rises to 639: Health department.