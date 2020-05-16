Left Menu
Development News Edition

North-East govts have asked health workers working in other states to return home: AMRI Hospital

AMRI Hospital on Saturday said that governments of the North-Eastern states, particularly Manipur and Tripura, have asked their health workers who are working in the hospital to return to their native states amid COVID-19 outbreak.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 16-05-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 18:00 IST
North-East govts have asked health workers working in other states to return home: AMRI Hospital
Rupak Barua, CEO, AMRI Hospitals.. Image Credit: ANI

AMRI Hospital on Saturday said that governments of the North-Eastern states, particularly Manipur and Tripura, have asked their health workers who are working in the hospital to return to their native states amid COVID-19 outbreak. Rupak Barua, CEO, AMRI Hospitals, said that they were quite dependent on the doctors belonging to North-East states and it is a major problem.

"The governments of North-East, particularly Manipur and Tripura, have asked their health workers working in different states to return to their native states amid COVID-19 lockdown. This is a major problem here because we are quite dependent on them," Barua said. According to the Union Health Ministry, West Bengal has reported 2,461 COVID-19 cases so far. (ANI)

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

WB govt forcibly stopped me from visiting Amdanga: BJP MP

Amid charges by the ruling Trinamool Congress that he is instigating violence in Hooghly and North 24 Parganas districts, BJP MP Arjun Singh on Saturday claimed that he was forcibly stopped on way to Amdanga to meet the kin of two party sup...

1.41 lakh migrants ferried upto Maha border by MSRTC buses

Over 1.41 lakh migrant workers have been taken upto Maharashtras borders by the buses of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation MSRTC, it said in a statement on Saturday. Migrant workers who are hitting the road to return to north...

Biden, Dems aim to expand campaign map with fundraising deal

Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee have expanded their fundraising agreement to include 26 state parties as Democrats look to dent the Republicans money advantage and build a national campaign foundation heading into the Novemb...

Ensure no one in J'khand reaches home on foot: Soren to officials

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday asked district administrations to ensure no worker travels on foot to reach home within or outside the state during the lockdown due to coronavirus. The instruction came in the wake of repor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020