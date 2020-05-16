Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka asks industries to commence operations

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-05-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 18:15 IST
Karnataka asks industries to commence operations
Karnataka Minister of Large and Medium Scale Industries Jagadish Shettar Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar on Saturday asked the state's industrial sector which has remained shut for over 50 days due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown to commence operations under new norms such as social distancing and use of masks and sanitizers. Participating in a video conference organized by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Shettar said the COVID-19 pandemic continued to affect normal life in the country.

"Yet, we have to open up our economic activities through strict measures of social distancing and other hygienic practices," the minister was quoted as saying in a press release. Shettar said the package announced by the Centre and the State for the revival of the MSMEs will bring the much- needed dynamism to the economy and enable them to emerge from the current phase-out with more strength, the press release said.

The government was in constant touch with industries, Shettar said, adding "in our State, we have already partially opened a manufacturing and economic activities as per guidelines set by the Ministry of Home Affairs...and more segments will be opening up." The minister emphasized bringing back the credit flow and introducing liberal schemes to support the working capital requirement of the MSME sector. Speaking on the occasion, Principal Secretary of Industries Department Gaurav Gupta, said the State government is committed to supporting the industrial sector which is facing the brunt of the pandemic.

"There is no restriction of the industries sector employing 100 percent of their human resources keeping in mind the safety norms. The department will make all efforts to bring back the workers who have migrated," he added. In his introductory speech, Ullas Kamath, Chairman of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry- Karnataka state council, said during the lockdown period FICCI was in constant touch with the government and the Industries department.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

WB govt forcibly stopped me from visiting Amdanga: BJP MP

Amid charges by the ruling Trinamool Congress that he is instigating violence in Hooghly and North 24 Parganas districts, BJP MP Arjun Singh on Saturday claimed that he was forcibly stopped on way to Amdanga to meet the kin of two party sup...

1.41 lakh migrants ferried upto Maha border by MSRTC buses

Over 1.41 lakh migrant workers have been taken upto Maharashtras borders by the buses of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation MSRTC, it said in a statement on Saturday. Migrant workers who are hitting the road to return to north...

Biden, Dems aim to expand campaign map with fundraising deal

Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee have expanded their fundraising agreement to include 26 state parties as Democrats look to dent the Republicans money advantage and build a national campaign foundation heading into the Novemb...

Ensure no one in J'khand reaches home on foot: Soren to officials

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday asked district administrations to ensure no worker travels on foot to reach home within or outside the state during the lockdown due to coronavirus. The instruction came in the wake of repor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020