Eight home-bound migrants killed in road accidents in MP

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 16-05-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 19:03 IST
Eight migrants including four women were killed in three separate road accidents in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, police said. At least 29 others were injured in these accidents which took place in Sagar, Guna and Barwani districts, police said.

Six persons -- four women and two men -- were killed in an accident near Sagar, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Sanghi. They were heading for Uttar Pradesh from Maharashtra when the truck carrying them overturned on Sagar-Kanpur Road, 70 km from Sagar district headquarters, at around 10 am, Additional SP Praveen Bhuria had informed earlier.

Five of them were killed on the spot and 19 others injured. They were rushed to a government hospital at Banda, where one victim died later. The truck was carrying bundles of clothes on top of which migrant travelers were sitting, police said.

A woman who was among survivors said they were three families returning from Nalasopara near Mumbai to UP. In another tragedy in Guna district, a person was killed when the tempo in which he was traveling overturned near Bhadora.

Sub Divisional Magistrate Shivani Garg said that a family from Dharavi in Mumbai was returning from Pratapgarh in UP, where they had been stuck due to lockdown, when the tempo overturned while trying to avoid hitting a bike. Sharafat Ali (45), a Mumbai resident, died while 11 others were injured, two of them seriously, she said.

In Barwani district, Aniket Thakur (22), resident of Azamgarh (UP), was killed when another vehicle rammed into the truck in which he was traveling from behind near Gavghati on Agra-Mumbai Road in the afternoon. Nagalwadi Police Station in-charge Majhar Khan said the truck was carrying 45 migrant labourers from Mumbai to Azamgarh.

