People leave shoes, clothes on footpath in Bhopal for those in need
In a kind gesture, people in Bhopal have kept clothes, shoes and other items on a footpath near Bhopal-Gandhinagar Bypass road for the needy and migrant workers passing by.ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 16-05-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 20:13 IST
In a kind gesture, people in Bhopal have kept clothes, shoes and other items on a footpath near Bhopal-Gandhinagar Bypass road for the needy and migrant workers passing by. A large number of people coming from Maharashtra and heading towards Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, pass through this area daily. They pick the items kept here according to their requirement.
A group of migrants is also residing below the bridge here amid the lockdown. A group of residents has also been providing food and water to the passers-by. One of the volunteers from the group, Abdul Rehman said: "This arrangement is being made by Jamaat-e-Islami. We stay here from 9 am till around 12 am every day and provide food to the needy."
"We are around 15 to 20 people who come here in shifts and provide food to around 15,000 to 20,000 people. People in large numbers pass from this area every day. We are trying to provide at least something to them," he added. (ANI)
