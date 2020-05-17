Left Menu
Development News Edition

Auraiya incident raises question why govt not facilitating migrant labourers' journey home: Priyanka

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2020 00:47 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 00:35 IST
Auraiya incident raises question why govt not facilitating migrant labourers' journey home: Priyanka
"The dead bodies of all the deceased should be respectfully handed over to their family members. All the injured must get proper treatment," Gandhi said. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hit out at the government over the accident in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya in which 24 migrant labourers were killed, saying it has again raised the question as to why the government is not facilitating the migrant labourers' journey to their homes. At least 24 migrant labourers lost their lives and 36 people sustained injuries when a trailer truck carrying them collided with another truck in the early hours of Saturday in Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh, police said. "Auraiya's heart-rending incident has once again raised the question that why is the government not making proper arrangements for the migrant labourers to go home? Why are buses not being run in the states to take labourers home?" Gandhi tweeted.

Either the government is unable to see anything or it is seeing everything and is acting as if it does not know, the Congress general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh East said. Is the government's job only to make statements, she asked.

"The dead bodies of all the deceased should be respectfully handed over to their family members. All the injured must get proper treatment," Gandhi said. All of them should be given financial support, she added.

Gandhi also sought permission from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to run 1,000 buses for the migrant workers wanting to return home. In a letter to the chief minister, the Congress leader said the party will bear expenses of their homeward journey.

She also helped a group of migrant labourers walking from Ambala to Chattarpur in Madhya Pradesh as they reached Faridabad, arranging for transport as well as food, water, medicines and masks for them, according to the Congress. Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the migrant labourers killed in the accident. PTI ASK KJ KJ

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga arrested in Paris region- French justice ministry

Nets GC's Rando receives 1-year ban from NBA 2K League

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

White House says Trump fired State Dept watchdog at Pompeo's request

U.S. President Donald Trump fired the State Departments inspector general following a recommendation by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the White House said on Saturday.Secretary Pompeo recommended the move, and President Trump agreed,...

Mission Vande Bharat: 310 Indian pilgrims depart from Tehran for New Delhi

As many as 310 Indian pilgrims departed from Tehran, Iran for New Delhi by Mahan Air on Saturday. The group hails from Ladakh and will later go home to Leh by special flights. A group of 310 Indian pilgrims, hailing from Ladakh, departed Te...

Sport-New York to reopen auto, horse racing tracks without fans

New Yorks Watkins Glen International auto race circuit and several horse racing tracks in the state can reopen without fans from June 1, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday.NASCAR, which returns from a two-month, novel coronavirus-enforc...

930 more COVID-19 cases in Bangladesh, total count reaches 20,995

A total of 930 more coronavirus cases have been reported in Bangladesh, taking the count of the countrys COVID-19 cases to 20,995, according to the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control And Research IEDCR. With 16 deaths over the past 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020