Over 4000 migrants return to Jharkhand in 3 Shramik Special trains

Over 4000 migrants return to Jharkhand in 3 Shramik Special trainsPTI | Ranchi | Updated: 17-05-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 15:37 IST
As many as 4,088 migrant workers returned to Jharkhand on Saturday in three 'Shramik Special' trains from Karnataka and Maharashtra, officials said on Sunday. A government release said 2,663 migrant labourers arrived at the Jasidih Railway Station in Deoghar district in two special trains from Karnataka.
The third train carrying 1,425 migrant labourers reached the Koderma Railway Station from Maharashtra's Ratnagiri, it said. The returnees were screened and provided with food, before being sent to quarantine centres, the release added.
ALSO READ
Migrant worker dies midway while cycling to UP from Maharashtra
7 labourers returning from Maharashtra test positive for COVID-19: Basti DM
Last COVID-19 patient discharged from INHS Patanjali in Karnataka
Indore Police catch 18 migrants travelling from Maharashtra to Lucknow inside cement mixing truck
Nine new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, count hits 598