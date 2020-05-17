Over 4000 migrants return to Jharkhand in 3 Shramik Special trains

As many as 4,088 migrant workers returned to Jharkhand on Saturday in three 'Shramik Special' trains from Karnataka and Maharashtra, officials said on Sunday. A government release said 2,663 migrant labourers arrived at the Jasidih Railway Station in Deoghar district in two special trains from Karnataka.

The third train carrying 1,425 migrant labourers reached the Koderma Railway Station from Maharashtra's Ratnagiri, it said. The returnees were screened and provided with food, before being sent to quarantine centres, the release added.