Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raj govt to decide on random sampling of prisoners for COVID-19 on Monday

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-05-2020 15:43 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 15:43 IST
Raj govt to decide on random sampling of prisoners for COVID-19 on Monday

Concerned over the spread of coronavirus infection to more than 140 prisoners in Jaipur jails, the government may take a decision on Monday to conduct random sampling of prisoners lodged in other jails of the state. "A decision regarding random sampling of prisoners lodged in various jails in Rajasthan is likely to be taken tomorrow,” a senior official said.

After COVID-19 cases were reported in the Jaipur district jail, the jail authorities got all the inmates and staff members tested for the virus. In the district jail, the jail superintendent and 130 inmates have tested positive so far. A few cases have also been reported from the central jail.

"All the inmates and staff members of Jaipur district jail have been tested for coronavirus. Cases have come up from one ward in Jaipur's central jail also and now we have decided to conduct random sampling in other wards of the central jail,” DG (Prisons) NRK Reddy said. For random sampling in other jails where there is no case so far, the official said a decision would be taken tomorrow in a meeting with home department officials.

“We would take a call on sampling in other jails tomorrow in a meeting,” he said. He said after a lockdown was announced in March, separate/isolation arrangements for new entrants were made in all the jails. A new entrant is kept in the new ward before shifting to regular wards after a period of 14-21 days.

“Only during that time we found anyone suspicious or with symptoms; we used to refer him to hospital for check up,” he said. In Jaipur district jail, he informed, a prisoner who came into the jail in early April was the source of infection. He was asymptomatic when he was kept in isolation in initial days and later suffered from low BP and diarrhoea. He was tested for COVID-19 and the report came positive on May 9.

In the meantime, the jail superintendent and a few other inmates got infected. The cases in Jaipur district jail spiked on Saturday when 119 prisoners tested positive. On Sunday, 14 prisoners (12 from central jail and two from district jail) tested positive for the virus.

So far, more than 140 prisoners (maximum from district jail) have tested positive for the virus in Jaipur. After the prisoners tested positive, the jail department decided to shift new prisoners -- who come to Jaipur, Alwar and Sawaimadhopur jails -- to Dausa jail temporarily.

Dausa jail has been vacated and the inmates and staff were sent to another jail in Dausa to create room for the new prisoners coming from Jaipur, Alwar and Sawaimadhopur. The officer said that 156 prisoners in the state have been released on parole, parole of 21 prisoners was extended and 11 prisoners have been released from jails after remission of sentence.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

General Atlantic pics 1.34 pc stake in Jio platforms for Rs 6,598.38 cr

Following footsteps of Facebook, General Atlantic has picked up 1.34 per cent stake in the digital unit of Reliance Industries for Rs 6,598.38 crore, the Mukesh Ambani firm said on Sunday. The investment in Jio Platforms will be GAs largest...

143 Afghan nationals flown back from Pune in special flight

Over 140 Afghan nationals, stranded in Pune due the lockdown, were flown back to Kabul in a special flight on Sunday, an official said. The flight took off from the Pune airport in the afternoon, the official said.A special flight of KAM Ai...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 1715 hours NATION DEL54 BIZ-2NDLD-FM-ECO PACKAGE Eco stimulus Govt to privatise non-strategic PSUs, suspend new bankruptcy filings New Delhi The Centre on Sunday announced plans to privatise PSUs ...

New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) these are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm.

these are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm. . DEL60 UP-LD LOCKDOWN-TRUCKS 3 container trucks carrying over 170 migrant workers seized in UP Muzaffarnagar Three container trucks carrying over 170 migrant workers duri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020