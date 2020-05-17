Chennai, May 17 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5.10 pm. . MDS1 PD-MIGRANTS-TRAIN Over 1,000 migrant workers from Puducherry leave for Bhopal by spl train Puducherry: The first Shramik special train from here left for Bhopal early on Sunday carrying more than 1,100 migrant workers stranded in the union territory due to the coronavirus lockdown. .

MDS2 KL-EVACUATION-SHIP Over 580 Indian evacuees from Maldives arrive in Kochi by naval ship Kochi: More than 580 Indian citizens stranded in Maldives due to the COVID-19 pandemic arrived here on board a Naval ship on Sunday, in the second phase of the Vande Bharat repatriation mission, officials said. . MDS3 AP-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19: 25 fresh cases, one death in AP; Toll rises to 50 Amaravati.