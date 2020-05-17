Left Menu
Chennai, May 17 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-05-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 17:12 IST
Chennai, May 17 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern

Chennai, May 17 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5.10 pm. . MDS1 PD-MIGRANTS-TRAIN Over 1,000 migrant workers from Puducherry leave for Bhopal by spl train Puducherry: The first Shramik special train from here left for Bhopal early on Sunday carrying more than 1,100 migrant workers stranded in the union territory due to the coronavirus lockdown. .

MDS2 KL-EVACUATION-SHIP Over 580 Indian evacuees from Maldives arrive in Kochi by naval ship Kochi: More than 580 Indian citizens stranded in Maldives due to the COVID-19 pandemic arrived here on board a Naval ship on Sunday, in the second phase of the Vande Bharat repatriation mission, officials said. . MDS3 AP-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19: 25 fresh cases, one death in AP; Toll rises to 50 Amaravati.

COVID-19: 65-year-old man dies in Udgir in Latur, toll now 2

Latur, May 17 PTIThe number of COVID-19 deaths in Latur in Maharashtra reached two after a 65-year-old man succumbed to the infection in hotspot Udgir on Sunday, a senior health official said. The man was suffering from diabetes, hypertensi...

SC comes up with new guidelines for hearing matters from May 18 to June 19

The Supreme Court will hear all cases via video and audio links between May 18 and June 19, and has scaled up its 1881 helpline to assist advocates and litigants in e-filing and virtual hearing, according to a standard operating procedure S...

Coronavirus-infected woman dies in Srinagar, J-K toll reaches 13

A 29-year-old woman, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died here on Sunday, raising the death toll to 13 in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The woman from Habba Kadal area of Srinagar died in the afternoon at CD Hospital here, nodal ...

4 new COVID-19 cases in K'taka's Dharwad

Four new COVID-19 cases were reported in Dharwad, taking the total number of cases in the district to 26, said Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Deepa Cholan on Sunday. Among the new cases reported, two have travel history to Mumbai and one to Ko...
