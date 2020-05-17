Following are the top stories at 1715 hours: NATION DEL54 BIZ-2NDLD-FM-ECO PACKAGE Eco stimulus: Govt to privatise non-strategic PSUs, suspend new bankruptcy filings New Delhi: The Centre on Sunday announced plans to privatise PSUs in non-strategic sectors and suspend loan default-triggered bankruptcy filings for one year in the fifth and final tranche of its economic stimulus package that together with RBI's liquidity measures totalled to about Rs 21 lakh crore but entailed less than 10 per cent cash outgo from government coffers. DEL73 PM-PACKAGE Fifth tranche of economic package will have transformative impact on health, education sectors: Modi New Delhi: The fifth and last tranche of economic stimulus announced by the government on Sunday will have a transformative impact on India's health and education sectors, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said. DEL38 HEALTH-VIRUS-GUIDELINES Govt plan for COVID-19 containment in urban areas calls for roping in political, religious leaders New Delhi: With a bulk of COVID-19 cases coming from urban settlements, the government has suggested deploying additional manpower in these areas and roping in local political and religious leaders for communicating all aspects of coronavirus disease prevention measures as residents are "more inclined to trust them".

DEL76 AMARINDER-INTERVIEW Punjab staring at Rs 50,000 crore loss this year, mulling tax options: Amarinder Singh New Delhi: Punjab is staring at a "minimum loss" of Rs 50,000 crore this year due to the ongoing COVID -19 lockdown, and Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has hinted at some "tough decisions" on taxation for revenue generation. By Sanjeev Chopra DEL35 JK-2NDLD ENCOUNTER Hizbul terrorist, soldier killed in encounter in Doda Doda/Jammu: A Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist and an Army jawan were killed in an ongoing gunfight in a village in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said. DEL61 UP-LABOURER-ACCIDENT Auraiya road accident: Two more migrant workers die, toll rises to 26 Auraiya:Two of the 36 migrant workers, injured in a road accident on early Saturday morning at Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh, died, raising the death toll in the mishap to 26, said local police.. DEL58 DL-VIRUS-LD CASES Delhi COVID-19 toll nears 150; total cases 9,755 New Delhi: Delhi reported 19 coronavirus deaths and 422 infections on Sunday, taking the total to 148 fatalities and 9,755 cases, authorities said.

DEL55 VIRUS-RAIL-QUARANTINE Those travelling by special train must 'agree' to follow quarantine protocol of states: IRCTC New Delhi: After passengers on board a special train to Bengaluru refused to be quarantined, the IRCTC has now decided that only those who agree to follow the quarantine protocol of the destination states will be allowed to book tickets on its portal. DEL67 CONG-PRIYANKA-UP-BUSES Priyanka urges UP CM to allow Cong ferry migrants back home in buses arranged by it New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to allow the party ferry migrant labourers back home in buses arranged by it and kept ready at the state border.

MDS11 TN-LOCKDOWN-EXTENSION Lockdown extended in TN till May 31; Transport curbs eased in 25 districts Chennai: The COVID-19 lockdown was on Sunday extended till May 31 in Tamil Nadu by Chief Minister K Palaniswami who announced new relaxations such as resumption of intra-district transportation in 25 districts after a hiatus of nearly two months. BUSINESS DEL63 BIZ-LOCKDOWN-GADKARI-MIGRANTS Decentralisation of cities, devt of far-flung areas can help address migrant workers' woes: Gadkari New Delhi: At a time when the trauma of migrant workers are coming to the fore amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, Union minister Nitin Gadkari has said "decentralisation of cities" and development of far-flung areas are solutions to address the crisis faced by them. By Namita Tewari FOREIGN FGN18 VIRUS-US-OBAMA-LD TRUMP Obama criticises Trump administration's response to pandemic crisis Washington: For the second time in a week, former US president Barack Obama has made a veiled attack on his successor Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus crisis, saying the pandemic that had shown that many officials "aren't even pretending to be in charge." FGN15 VIRUS-CHINA-ORGANS COVID-19 can cause long-term organ damage; China adds aftereffects to medical insurance Beijing: China's health authority has officially included damage to a number of internal organs as among the potential effects of the novel coronavirus, expanding medical insurance coverage for patients as the long-term toll of the disease emerges. By K J M Varma SPORTS SPD6 SPO-BCCI-PRIZEMONEY BCCI Prize Money delay: Junior players with Jan Dhan accounts affected due to deposit limit New Delhi: The Rs 50,000 cap on cash deposits in 'Jan Dhan' accounts delayed the BCCI's attempts to pay prize money to a few junior cricketers before the Board figured the problem and sorted it. By Kushan Sarkar PTI SRY