2 more test COVID-19 positive in HP, cases rise to 81

Two people, who returned from Mumbai recently, tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district on Sunday, taking the number of cases to 81 in the state

The men, aged 60 and 35 years, had no symptoms of the disease, Special Secretary, Health, Nipun Jindal said

With one patient cured on Sunday, the number of people recovered from the disease stands at 44 and the active cases at 33. The virus has so far claimed four lives in the state. Of the 33 active cases, 14 are in Kangra, seven in Hamirpur, four each in Chamba and Bilaspur, two each in Una and Sirmaur. PTI DJI DPBDPB