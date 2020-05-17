MP: Man dies in custody, 4 cops charged with murder in Bhind

An inspector and three constables have been charged with murder in Bhind in Madhya Pradesh after a man died moments after he was picked up in connection with a case on Friday, said an official on Sunday. Chambal Range Inspector General DP Gupta and his deputy Rajesh Hingankar identified the four as Inspector Ashok Gautam, and constables Dhyanendra Kushwaha, Umesh Sharma and Yogendra Gurjar, all attached to Malanpur police station.

"On Friday night, Indal Singh (26) died in police custody. His family has said police, which had gone to arrest an accused, picked up Singh and thrashed him. While being taken to the police station, he jumped off the moving vehicle and sustained head injuries due to which he died en route to a hospital," the official said. "Based on the complaint of the deceased's kin, we suspended the four, and charged them under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code late Saturday night. A judicial inquiry has also been ordered," they said.