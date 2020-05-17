Lockdown 4.0: Shops and markets, except those in containment zones, to open from Monday

All shops and markets, except those located in containment zones, will open from Monday, more than 50 days after the nationwide lockdown was announced to combat the COVID-19 spread. Barber shops, salons and spas will also start functioning in non-containment localities and also the delivery of non-essential items by e-commerce companies. All shops, except those in containment zones and malls, will be allowed to open from Monday with staggered timings during lockdown 4.0, the Union Home Ministry announced on Sunday while issuing the guidelines for the extended period of the lockdown.

Local authorities should ensure that shops, markets, except in containment zones, open with staggered timings, so as to ensure social distancing, the home ministry said. All shops shall have to ensure six feet distance (2 gaz ki doori) among customers and will not allow more than 5 persons at one time.

However, hotels, restaurants, cinema halls, malls, swimming pools, gyms will remain shut even as all social, political, religious functions, and places of worship will be closed till May 31, it said. Shops of essential commodities have been allowed to open since beginning of the lockdown while neighbourhood shops, standalone shops of non-essential items were allowed to open since May 4.

Delivery of essential goods by e-commerce companies were allowed earlier too. The lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 for 21 days in a bid to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. It was first extended till May 3 and again till May 17.