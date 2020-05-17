Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown 4.0: Shops and markets, except those in containment zones, to open from Monday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 21:23 IST
Lockdown 4.0: Shops and markets, except those in containment zones, to open from Monday

All shops and markets, except those located in containment zones, will open from Monday, more than 50 days after the nationwide lockdown was announced to combat the COVID-19 spread. Barber shops, salons and spas will also start functioning in non-containment localities and also the delivery of non-essential items by e-commerce companies. All shops, except those in containment zones and malls, will be allowed to open from Monday with staggered timings during lockdown 4.0, the Union Home Ministry announced on Sunday while issuing the guidelines for the extended period of the lockdown.

Local authorities should ensure that shops, markets, except in containment zones, open with staggered timings, so as to ensure social distancing, the home ministry said. All shops shall have to ensure six feet distance (2 gaz ki doori) among customers and will not allow more than 5 persons at one time.

However, hotels, restaurants, cinema halls, malls, swimming pools, gyms will remain shut even as all social, political, religious functions, and places of worship will be closed till May 31, it said. Shops of essential commodities have been allowed to open since beginning of the lockdown while neighbourhood shops, standalone shops of non-essential items were allowed to open since May 4.

Delivery of essential goods by e-commerce companies were allowed earlier too. The lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 for 21 days in a bid to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. It was first extended till May 3 and again till May 17.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Telangana cabinet meets on May 18

Hyderabad, May 17 PTI The Telangana cabinet is meeting here on Monday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. The cabinet is likely to discuss on the fresh guidelines issued by the Centre on the COVID-19 lockdown and f...

Curfew in Himachal till May 31; State may see spike in coronavirus cases with return of migrants: CM Thakur

Curfew will continue in Himachal Pradesh till May 31, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Sunday after the Centre decided to extend the ongoing lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.&#160; The state government had imposed the curfe...

Officials: Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in home

The Chinese ambassador to Israel was found dead in his home north of Tel Aviv on Sunday, Israels Foreign Ministry said. No cause of death was given and Israeli police said it was investigating.Du Wei, 58, was appointed envoy in February in ...

Wear a mask or face jail in Kuwait and Qatar

Kuwait and Qatar both said on Sunday they would start jailing people or fining them thousands of dollars for failing to wear a facemask to combat the novel coronavirus. Kuwaits health ministry said anyone caught could face up to three month...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020