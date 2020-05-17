Following are the top stories at 2200 hours: NATION DEL91 LOCKDOWN-EXTENSION Nationwide lockdown extended till May 31 to contain COVID-19 spread: NDMA New Delhi: The ongoing countrywide lockdown has been extended till May 31, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) announced on Sunday. DEL130 LOCKDOWN-MHA-LD GUIDELINES Lockdown 4.0: Govt allows movement of buses with riders; no Metro, flight till May 31 New Delhi: The Centre on Sunday allowed inter- and intra-state movement of public vehicles with conditions and reopening of all shops except those in malls and COVID-19 containment zones as it extended the nationwide lockdown till may 31, during which flight and Metro services and all kinds of public gatherings will be barred.

DEL112 HEALTH- VIRUS-VARDHAN COVID-19 doubling time in India improved to 13.6 days in last 3 days: Vardhan New Delhi: The doubling time of coronavirus infection in India has improved to 13.6 days in the last three days from 11.5 in the past 14 days, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday as the country registered a record single-day jump of around 5,000 cases. DEL89 JK-3RDLD ENCOUNTER Top Hizbul commander, soldier killed in encounter in JK's Doda Doda/Jammu: A top Hizbul Mujahideen commander wanted in the killing of an RSS functionary and his PSO was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

DEL124 RAIL-LOCKDOWN-SERVICES Railways says only special, parcel and freight services to run during Lockdown 4.0 New Delhi: Railways on Sunday said only Shramik Specials, other special trains, and parcel and freight services will operate during the fourth phase of lockdown, beginning on May 18. DEL122 DL-GOVT-CENTRE Lockdown 4.0: Plan to ease restrictions in Delhi to be announced on Monday, says Kejriwal New Delhi: Centre's lockdown 4.0 guidelines are largely in line with the proposal sent by the Delhi government, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday as he announced that a detailed plan to ease restrictions in the national capital will be announced on Monday.

DEL132 LD AMARINDER-INTERVIEW Around 10 lakh jobs lost in Punjab due to lockdown as per initial estimates: Amarinder Singh New Delhi: Around 10 lakh jobs have been lost in Punjab and the state is set to lose a whopping Rs 50,000 crore this year due to the coronavirus lockdown, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Sunday while hinting at some "tough measures" for revenue generation. By Sanjeev Chopra DEL84 VIRUS-LDALL JAILS COVID-19 outbreak in Jaipur jail worries authorities; thousands of prisoners released on bail or parole across India Jaipur/Chennai: The coronavirus outbreak in jails with Jaipur accounting for a large chunk has sparked worries of new cluster cases, as authorities released thousands of prisoners on parole or bail to decongest crowded prisons in the country to try halt the spread of the infection in closed settings.

DEL81 PM-LD PACKAGE Fifth tranche of economic package will revitalise village economy: Modi New Delhi: The fifth and last tranche of economic stimulus announced by the government on Sunday will boost entrepreneurship, help public sector units and revitalise the village economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said. BOM23 MH-VIRUS-CASES Maha tally 33053 after highest daily spike of 2347 cases Mumbai: Maharashtra on Sunday recorded the highest daily spike of 2347 COVID-19 cases, taking the state tally to 33053 cases, a health official said.

LEGAL LGD3 VIRUS-SC-HEARINGS SC comes up with new guidelines for hearing matters from May 18 to June 19 New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear all cases via video and audio links between May 18 and June 19, and has scaled up its '1881' helpline to assist advocates and litigants in e-filing and virtual hearing, according to a standard operating procedure (SoP) released on Sunday amid the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. LGD4 DL-COURT-DOCTOR SUICIDE Doctor suicide case: Delhi court sends AAP MLA to 14 days judicial custody New Delhi: A Delhi court on Sunday sent AAP legislator Prakash Jarwal, arrested in connection with a case of alleged suicide of a doctor in south Delhi last month, to judicial custody for 14 days, said his lawyer.

FOREIGN FGN24 ISRAEL-NETANYAHU-LD GOVT Netanyahu says new govt will be sworn-in with pledge of Israeli sovereignty over West Bank Jerusalem: Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday announced that a new government led by him will be sworn-in with a pledge of Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank to “write another glorified chapter in the history of Zionism". By Harinder Mishra FGN18 VIRUS-US-OBAMA-LD TRUMP Obama criticises Trump administration's response to pandemic crisis Washington: For the second time in a week, former US president Barack Obama has made a veiled attack on his successor Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus crisis, saying the pandemic that had shown that many officials "aren't even pretending to be in charge." SPORTS SPD13 SPO-MHA-LD GUIDELINES MHA allows sports complexes, stadia to open in Lockdown 4 but no entry for spectators New Delhi: Sports complexes and stadia were on Sunday permitted to open but declared out of bounds for spectators in the fourth phase of the coronavirus-forced lockdown, possibly clearing the path for at least the resumption of halted training camps. PTI SRY.