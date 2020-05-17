Slippers being distributed to migrants making their way via Chhattisgarh

Left Menu
On the instructions of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, the Chhattisgarh government has ensured free arrangement of food, health tests and transportation of migrant labourers of all states who are passing via Chhattisgarh.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 17-05-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 22:20 IST
Slippers being distributed to migrant labourers in Chhattisgarh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

On the instructions of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, the Chhattisgarh government has ensured free arrangement of food, health tests and transportation of migrant labourers of all states who are passing via Chhattisgarh. Slippers are also being distributed to the migrant labourers, who are suffering from scorching heat and feet and leg pain, and are entering the border districts of Chhattisgarh from other states.

Raipur's self-help groups and social organisations are also actively participating in the campaign. The migrant labourers of the states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, who are working in various districts of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, are reaching daily in Tatibandh in Raipur, an official statement said. The state government has held the responsibility of ensuring that the migrant workers of these states reach the state's borders safely. Arrangements have also been made to send labourers from Chhattisgarh coming from other states to their home district.

A stall has been set up at Tatibandh by the Health Department to investigate the health of migrant workers. Food, breakfast and drinking water have been provided free of cost to the workers under the banner of Smart City on behalf of District Administration Raipur, the statement said. Many volunteers and activists of social organisations are also engaged in helping migrant workers. The Tatibandh Gurudwara Management Committee is also engaged in this sacred work. Food for migrant workers has been arranged by the Gurdwara Management Committee, it added.

A large number of buses have been arranged by the administration with the help of the transport union to send the labourers arriving in Tatibandh to their state and home district. The workers who reached Raipur by travelling in trucks from Pune and Hyderabad appreciated the arrangement of free food made by the Chhattisgarh government and social organisations in Tatibandh. They said that after two to three days of the journey in two phases, they are feeling relieved after reaching Raipur, the statement said.

The state government has also taken the decision to provide free 5 kg foodgrains per member in May and June to migrant people of Chhattisgarh who came back from other states, it further said. (ANI)

