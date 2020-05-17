33 new COVID-19 cases in Bihar, state count reaches 1,284
A total of 33 new COVID-19 cases reported in Bihar on Sunday, said state Principal Health Secretary Sanjay Kumar.ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 17-05-2020 22:44 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 22:44 IST
A total of 33 new COVID-19 cases reported in Bihar on Sunday, said state Principal Health Secretary Sanjay Kumar. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Bihar reached to 1,284.
"We are ascertaining their trail of infection," said Kumar in a tweet. The COVID-19 count in India crossed the 90,000-mark on Sunday while the death toll stood at 2,872 even as the country stepped into the fourth phase of lockdown.
With an increase of 4,987 COVID-19 cases being reported in the last 24 hours, the total count has reached 90,927 now, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of active cases in the country stands at 53,946, while 2,872 deaths have been recorded due to the infection so far, and one patient has migrated. (ANI)
