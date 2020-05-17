Left Menu
Lockdown 4.0: States/UTs to decide activities in Green, Orange, Red zones

Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has given powers to States/UTs to demarcate areas in Green, Orange and Red zones, which will them to start activities except in containment zones.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has given powers to States/UTs to decide Green, Orange and Red zones and allow activities in these areas except in containment zones. According to the guidelines, "all other activities will be permitted except those which are specifically prohibited under these guidelines. However, in containment zones, only essential activities shall be allowed, as mentioned earlier."

Now, States/UTs can decide if they want to restrict any extra services in zones else everything will be allowed in the Green Zone. It is expected that States/UTs will be allowed services like salon, barbershops, spas, non-essential e-commerce in Green zones and orange zones for economic growth. The places, which have been delineated as green and orange zones can have almost all services. But, these services will be allowed only from 7 am to 7 pm due to the night curfew.

"The night curfew shall continue to remain in force on the movement of individuals, for all non-essential activities, between 7 pm and 7 am," said the MHA's latest guidelines. In the previous guideline issued on May 1, the MHA had said that in the Green zones, all activities are permitted except the limited number of activities, which are prohibited throughout the country like shops in shopping malls, gyms, pools, entertainment parks, movie halls, etc.

"However, buses can operate with up to 50 per cent seating capacity and bus depots can operate with up to 50 per cent capacity," the MHA had said while giving details about the Green zone. Similarly, the Orange Zones, in addition to activities permitted in Red Zone, taxis and cab aggregators are permitted with one driver and two passengers only.

Inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles are allowed for permitted activities only. Four wheeler vehicles will have maximum of two passengers besides the driver and pillion riding will be allowed on two-wheelers, the MHA had said. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued the order to continue coronavirus-induced lockdown measures till May 31. (ANI)

