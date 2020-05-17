COVID-19 cases in Pune cross 4,000-mark; death toll 206

With 223 new detections, the numberof COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Pune district mounted to4,018 on Sunday and that of fatalities to 206 with 11 morepeople succumbing to the viral infection, a Health officialsaid

"Of the 223 new cases, 209 were reported in PuneMunicipal Corporation (PMC) limits, eight in neighbouringPimpri Chinchwad and six in rural areas," he said

The numbers of patients in PMC, Pimpri Chinchwad andrural areas now stand at 3,517,199 and 302, respectively, theofficial added.