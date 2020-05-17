Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam to provide work to returning migrant labourers under MGNREGA

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 17-05-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 23:14 IST
Assam to provide work to returning migrant labourers under MGNREGA

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday ordered issuing job cards to migrant workers returning to the state from different parts of the country due to the coronavirus lockdown. At a high-level meeting held here, Sonowal directed various departments to ensure employment of those labourers who are already "skilled".

"The chief minister directed the panchayat and rural development department to allot job cards to returning migrant workers and provide them jobs under MGNREGA at the earliest," an official release said. He said the government is prioritising the migrants workers.

"These workers are our asset. They have acquired skills in different sectors while working outside. We need to sharpen their skills so that they can be employed here," Sonowal added. He also ordered the Skill Development Department to take steps for imparting training to the migrant labourers coming back to Assam.

These labourers should be provided training at block-level through a digital platform, the statement said. The chief minister also directed the Industries Department to prepare a district-wise list of MSMEs for providing benefits to the sector under the Rs 20 lakh crore financial package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that there are 1.01 lakh micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) in the state, and asked the department concerned to initiate all measures for passing on the benefits announced by the Centre. "He instructed the Finance Department to discuss with the banks about ways to provide bank loans to returning labourers for engaging them in productive sectors," the release mentioned.

Commerce, Industry, Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship Development Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Naba Kumar Doley and senior officials were present during the meeting..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown extended till May 31, inter-state buses allowed in more relaxations outside COVID-19 containment zones; record jump in new cases

India on Sunday extended the coronavirus lockdown for two more weeks with the fourth phase providing more relaxations outside the containment zones including inter-state movement of buses with mutual consent of states that are expected to b...

8 COVID-19 patients die in UP, toll rises to 112: Official

With the death of eight more COVID-19 patients, the toll caused by the disease in Uttar Pradesh rose to 112, a state government official said here on Sunday. UP reported 206 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total number of cases i...

Vande Bharat flight to bring 169 people from Dhaka to Kolkata

Under the Vande Bharat Mission, a total of 169 Indians will return by an Air India special flight from Dhaka to Kolkata on Monday, sources told ANI. West Bengal has finally allowed repatriation of domiciles from abroad, days after the Centr...

France says coronavirus death toll rises to 28,108

French health authorities reported 483 new coronavirus deaths on Sunday, bringing the total to 28,108.The heath ministry said the number of people in hospitals fell to 19,361 from 19,432 on Saturday and the number of people in intensive car...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020