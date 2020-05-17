Man held for murder

A 20-year-old man was stabbed to death following a dispute over Rs 500 in Pachpaoli area of the city on Sunday, police said, adding that the accused has been arrested. An official said the deceased Vickey alias Vitthal Siddharth Bagde (20) was a budding criminal who had snatched Rs 500 from the accused Prabhakar Meshram (50) earlier in the day.

When Meshram warned Bagde of lodging a police complaint against him, the latter threatened him of dire consequences, he said. "At around 7:15 pm, Meshram met Bagde in Siddharth Nagar area and asked him to return his money. As an argument broke out between the duo, Meshram stabbed Bagde with a sharp-edged weapon. Bagde died in hospital," he said.